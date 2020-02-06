Mother, three children found dead under mysterious circumstances in Handia

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 6 (ANI): A woman and her three children were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Handia on Thursday, said police.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Manju Devi, Priya, Anu, and Nitin.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Gangapar, A Singh informed that the three children and a woman found dead under mysterious circumstances. Villagers broke open the door of the house and found four dead bodies.

After receiving the information, field unit inspected the spot and bodies have been sent for post-mortem, SP said.

"Villagers noticed that there was no movement in the house. They broke open the door and found four people dead. Police have inspected the spot. No murder is suspected," Singh said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, further investigation will be done after the reports. (ANI)

