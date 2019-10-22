Motihari shelter home: 2 girls found, 2 still missing

Motihari (Bihar) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Two of the four girls, who were missing from a shelter home in Motihari have been found.



"We had gone to the CJM court here regarding a matter... Later I got to know that four girls are missing from the shelter home. We have found two of them. We are searching for the other two girls," said Madhu Kumari, caretaker of the shelter home.



Kumari added that she had informed police about the missing girls.



The shelter home is based in Bariyarpur. (ANI)

