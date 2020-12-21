Motilal Vora had complaints of hypotension, died after septic shock: Fortis Hospital

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Following the demise of veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute issued a statement in which it said that he was admitted under critical care in the cardiology department on December 19 on complaints of hypotension and died after experiencing a septic shock on Monday afternoon.

As per the statement, the Fortis hospital said that he had hypotension and hypoxemia on December 21 morning after which he was intubated.

"Motilal Vora (93) was admitted on December 19 with complaints of Dyspnea with altered sensorium and hypotension. He was admitted under critical care and cardiologist Dr Sameer Srivastava, Director Cardiology, in Fortis Escorts Heart Institute. On December 21 morning he had hypotension and hypoxemia for which he was intubated. He experienced septic shock post that. And he was declared dead at 3:52 pm," the statement read.

"Vora was detected with COVID-19 in October but recovered and got discharged on October 16. Vora was admitted to the Escorts Hospital in Okhla here a few days ago with a urinary infection," it added.



The senior Congress leader was discharged from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on October 16 after recovering from COVID-19.

Vora was a Rajya Sabha member from Chhattisgarh from April 10, 2002 to April 9, 2020.

The late Congress leader became the 15th chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on March 13, 1985 and was in office till February 13, 1988. He held office as chief minister of the state for another term between January 25, 1989 and December 9, 1989.

Vora also held the office of Governor of Uttar Pradesh between 1993 and 1996.

Vora was born on December 20, 1927 at Nimbi Jodha near Jodhpur in Rajasthan. (ANI)

