'Sarbat Da Bhala' motorcycle rally has been organized by DSGMC. Photo/ANI
Motorcycle rally organised ahead of 550th Prakash Purab by DSGMC

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 12:11 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): A motorcycle rally began here on Sunday morning ahead of the 550th Prakash Purab of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev.
"'Sarbat Da Bhala' motorcycle rally on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, began from Gurudwara Rakabganj Sahib till Gurudwara Dera Kar Sewa Kalandri Gate at Karnal in Haryana," the organisers of the rally Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) said.
The 550th Prakash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev will be observed on November 12. (ANI)

