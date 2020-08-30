New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): A motorcyclist died after being run over by a fruit-laden truck in Nand Nagri area here in the intervening night of August 29 and 30.
Body of the motorcyclist has been sent for a postmortem while the police investigation is underway.
The truck driver and conductor managed to flee from the spot.
The truck, according to a bystander named Gulfam, was travelling at a very high speed and after the accident, it escaped through the lanes in the market. (ANI)
Motorcyclist dies after being run over by truck in Delhi's Nand Nagri area
ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2020 06:48 IST
