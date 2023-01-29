Motorman injured after boom of crane hits local train's motor cabin

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 (ANI): A motorman of a local train sustained minor head injuries after the boom of a Hydra crane dashed the local's front portion at Naigaon station in Palghar district in the wee hours of Saturday, an official said.

According to official reports, the Hydra crane was working near Naigaon's Western line when it hit the Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) motor cabin causing damage to the windshield of the cabin.



After the incident, the motorman sustained minor head injuries and was immediately provided primary aid by a fellow motorman.

Reportedly, the incident took place after the crane operator was distracted by passenger activity during the incident.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

