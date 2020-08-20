MoU for skill development in Port and Maritime sector signed between Ministry of Shipping, MSDE

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): To reap the benefit for vast employment opportunities in the maritime sector and with a view to certify their skill sets, Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed digitally between Ministry of Shipping and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on Thursday.

An MoU was signed in the presence of Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey and Minister of State for Shipping and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya and R K Singh, Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy, and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and senior officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, congratulated the Ministry of Shipping for undertaking endeavour to create a job-ready workforce by skilling them and build their competencies up to the global standards.

"The vision of making India the Skill Capital of the World will continue to prosper if we work together and craft strategies to enhance access and innovate in the areas of skilling. Maritime transport is a critical segment that propels the economic development of our country. This strategic partnership with The Ministry of Shipping is also derived from the same motto," said Dr. Pandey.

"It is aimed in the direction in which our initiatives support our workforce by skilling them and builds their competencies up to global standards. It is my belief, that with the right assistance, training and exposure our youth will reach newer heights and will contribute in the growth of the shipping sector," he added.

The Shipping minister expressed gratitude for the MoU, towards the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and said that this partnership will provide vast employment opportunities and better prospects to the youth of coastal areas.

As per the MoU, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship(MSDE) will cooperate in the development of course curriculum, National Occupational Standards, content, etc. for Cruise Tourism, Logistics, Fisheries, Shipbuilding, Ship Repair, and shipbreaking, Dredging, Offshore supply chain, etc.

It will also leverage its existing infrastructure such as ITIs, NSTIs, and PMKK and PMKVY centers to train manpower required as per the skill gaps of the coastal districts. MSDE will also help in mobilizing private sector/CSR funding for skill development in the port and maritime sector and facilitate the port and maritime sector in TVET agreements signed for skill development with international partners. (ANI)

