MoU signed for setting up IT towers in Jammu, Srinagar

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 4 (ANI): In an effort to bring about reforms in the Information Technology (IT) sector in Jammu and Kashmir, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Monday between National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) and JK IT Infrastructure Development Company for establishing IT towers in the cities of Jammu and Srinagar.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The IT towers would be established at a cost of Rs 50 crore each.

Speaking on the occasion, the LG said that development of IT infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir would go a long way in creating a conducive environment for start-ups, boosting economic growth and creating employment opportunities.



"Growth of the Information Technology sector is absolutely imperative for economic growth and for creation of gainful employment opportunities," he said.

The LG said that improvement in the regulatory environment and business ecosystem has been a major priority of the Jammu Kashmir government and a number of reforms have been implemented to promote industry and services.

"We have enough money and resources to give a fillip to the Information Technology sector and last year alone, Rs 156 crore was provided to make a substantial investment for effective penetration of digital technology in the entire Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

He said that many of the youngsters who are working in cities like Bengaluru and Gurugram may also like to return and contribute to the government's efforts of promoting innovation entrepreneurship culture.

He said the government is working with a vision to promote the latest scientific and technology-driven innovations to make Jammu and Kashmir self-reliant, he added. (ANI)

