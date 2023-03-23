MoU signed for setting up nation's first PM MITRA Park in Tamil Nadu in over 1052 acres

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 22 (ANI): A Memorandum of Understanding to establish the first PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district was signed on Wednesday in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal and state Chief Minister MK Stalin.

"The Park to be established in an of over 1052 acres will have an investment of over 10,000 crores and provide direct employment to 2 lakh people," an official statement said.

Speaking at the event, Goyal lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government at Centre, saying, "The Prime Minister has special affection for people of the state. There was always a desire on the part of the Prime Minister to engage with the people of Tamil Nadu, a land with a great culture, art music and literature,"

He further said that PM works in a mission mode with a vision to work with state governments to create a developed India.

"The idea of establishing these integrated parks was the brainchild of the Prime Minister as he knew that the value chain of the textile industry was spread out leading to an increase in cost of producing the final product which had to be exported to different parts of the world," he added.



The Union minister further said that such parks will be established in six other states including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.

"In the current global scenario with the ongoing war in Ukraine, India is the only bright spot and the fastest growing economy in the world. The world looks up to India to come up with solutions confronting the globe," he added.

The central government on Friday announced the sites for setting up of seven PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks for the Textile industry.

According to the Ministry of Textiles, the Parks will come up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

These seven sites were chosen out of 18 proposals for PM MITRA parks which were received from 13 States. Eligible States and sites were evaluated using a transparent Challenge Method based on objective criteria taking into account a variety of factors such as connectivity, existing ecosystem, textile/industry policy, infrastructure, utility services etc. PM Gati Shakti- National Master Plan for Multi-modal Connectivity was also used for validation. (ANI)

