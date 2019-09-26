MoU to set up Kalam Centre for Science and Technology at CUJ signed

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed among Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Ministry of Defence and Central University of Jammu (CUJ) for the establishment of Kalam Centre for Science and Technology (KCST) at the university.

The MoU signing ceremony was held in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on Thursday, read a statement from the ministry.

The main objective of the MoU is to undertake and facilitate multidisciplinary directed basic and applied research and technology development in the identified research verticals, namely, computational system security and sensors.

KCST will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and equipment leading to increase in research scholars in these areas.

Singh conveyed his best wishes and said that the centre will be a national asset and contribute to making India stronger and prosperous.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, G Satheesh Reddy hoped that in a very short time a world-class centre will come up in CUJ and develop state-of-the-art systems.

CUJ is a Central government-funded university, established under the Central Universities Act 2009, with the vision to contribute knowledge and technology innovation to the country and the world.

Chancellor to CUJ Ambassador G Parthasarthi appreciated the DRDO for establishing a high-end research centre to promote quality research which in long run will create a pool of scientists from this region.

CUJ Vice Chancellor Prof Ashok Aima and Director General (Technology Management) DRDO, Sudhir Gupta were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

