Representative Image
Representative Image

Mound of mud fell in Nagpur, 4 dead, 3 injured

ANI | Updated: Feb 22, 2020 02:40 IST

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Four people died while three others suffered injuries on Friday after a huge mound of mud fell on them at a site of an irrigation project in Patkhedi Adasa area in Savner.
A case has been registered against contractors Mandeep Choudhary and Jagdish Prasad. (ANI)

iocl
iocl