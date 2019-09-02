Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman takes first aerial stroll on Sunday after getting his flying category back. (Photo/ANI)
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman takes first aerial stroll on Sunday after getting his flying category back. (Photo/ANI)

Moustache changed, Charisma remains same!

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 17:11 IST

Pathankot (Punjab) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Perhaps the moustache has changed but his charisma and confidence remains the same. Yes, we are talking about Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who took an aerial stroll today and flew a sortie in MiG-21 fighter aircraft.

'The tiger is back', hails twitter as Veer Chakra awardee Varthaman returned to the cockpit of the MiG-21 fighter jet on Monday morning.

How's the Josh? High sir!-- conveyed Varthaman's confidence as he flew a sortie along with Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa from the Pathankot airbase.
Varthaman had shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet post-Balakot operations had resumed flying operations on August 23. The officer has started flying after medical clearance.

A photo to be remembered for many reasons as this was Dhanoa's last sortie and Varthaman's first after getting his flying category back.

As Varthaman and Dhanoa were captured by the shutterbugs, the Wing Commander kept it simple sporting a trimmed moustache and a suave hairstyle.

However, Twitter users miss the 'tiger's' iconic gun-slinger moustache which became a fad among men across the country earlier this year.
While netizens were happy to see the 36-year-old Wing Commander back in action, they were sad not to see the famous handlebar moustache, which had left everyone mesmerised and in awe.
"Sad to see that he has trimmed his iconic moustache," a user tweeted.
"Ohhh the moustache!!!!" another Twitter user remarked.
"Where is the iconic moustache Mr. #AbhinandanVarthaman ? " wrote another netizen with sad and crying smilies.
"The handlebar is gone. But, the style and smile remain. ," a user wrote on the micro-blogging site.
Some barbershops had offered customers to sport Abhinandan's signature moustache for free of cost. Even hundreds of people sported the look and became a rage in the country.
During Pakistan's counter-attack on India on February 27 in response to the Balakot airstrike, Abhinandan had flown a MiG-21 Bison fighter into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Abhinandan had been grounded due to ejection from his MiG-21 which had been shot down in the aerial conflict with Pakistan Air Force F-16s.
He was released by the Pakistan government on March 1 as a "peace gesture". (ANI)

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 17:19 IST

Govt made exams cheating-free in UP: Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that his government have made examinations in the state cheating-free over the last two-and-a-half-year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 16:53 IST

122 countries have made land degradation neutrality national...

New Delhi, Sept 2 (ANI): Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar said on Monday that 122 countries including India, Brazil, China, Nigeria, Russia and South Africa have agreed to make the sustainable development goal of achieving land degradation neutrality (LDN)

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 16:51 IST

Delhi: IndiGo, SpiceJet to partially shift operations to T3 on Sept 5

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): IndiGo and SpiceJet are set to commence their partial domestic operations from Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport from September 5.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 16:41 IST

Maharashtra: SC refuses to quash probe against NCP's Ajit Pawar,...

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain the special leave petitions (SLPs) seeking to quash the investigation against Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar and other accused in the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) scam of more than Rs 5,000 c

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 16:40 IST

Air Force Chief flies joint sortie with Wing Commander...

Pathankot (Punjab) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who famously shot down a Pakistan Air Force's F-16 fighter aircraft during a dogfight in February earlier this year, flew a joint sortie with IAF Chief BS Dhanoa on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 16:33 IST

Chandrayaan-2: Vikram Lander successfully separates from orbiter

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Vikram Lander successfully separated from Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter on Monday, bringing the mission a step closer towards landing on the moon.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 16:28 IST

Ganesh Chaturthi: Devotees offer prayers at Dodda temple in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 2 (ANI): The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with immense fervour and gaiety in Bengaluru's Dodda Ganpathi temple here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 16:11 IST

IAF Chief, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman fly MiG-21 together

Pathankot (Punjab) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who emerged as a hero after he shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter aircraft during a dogfight in February earlier this year, flew a sortie with IAF Chief BS Dhanoa in a MiG-21 fighter aircraft here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:56 IST

DG Shipping completes 70 years of inception, foundation day to...

New Delhi [India], Sep 2 (ANI): To mark the 70th foundation day of Directorate General of Shipping on Tuesday, Minister of State for Shipping (I/C) and Chemical and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya will launch celebrations at an event in Mumbai, said Directorate officials on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:53 IST

Telangana: Two farmers seen touching feet of Revenue officer...

Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Two farmers were seen allegedly touching the feet of a Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) in Chevella town in Ranga Reddy district, requesting the official to settle their land issue.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:52 IST

Bhagat Singh Koshyari on becoming Governor of Maharashtra

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India] Sept 2 (ANI): Senior BJP leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who has been appointed Governor of Maharashtra, on Monday said the links people of Maharashtra have with Uttarakhand.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:50 IST

Life slowly returns to normal in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kasmir) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Life was seen limping back to normalcy in Rajouri district almost a month after the government abrogated Article 370

Read More
iocl