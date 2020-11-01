Move forward by upholding democratic, secular values: Rahul Gandhi to Kerala on its formation day

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Wayanad Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi on Sunday wished the people of Kerala on the occasion of the state's 64th formation day, saying that he hopes the southern state moves forward on the path of development by upholding democratic and secular values.

"On the 64th anniversary of the formation of united Kerala, good luck to the state and the Malayalees. Let Kerala move forward on the path of development by upholding democratic and secular values. Happy Birthday Kerala! #Keralapiravi2020," the Congress leader wrote on Twitter (roughly translated from Malayalam).

Kerala was formed on November 1, 1956, by integrating Travancore, Cochin, and Malabar.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to the people of Kerala on the occasion of "Kerala Piravi Day", also known as Kerala formation day.

"Kerala Piravi day wishes to the wonderful people of Kerala, who have always made indelible contributions to India's growth. Kerala's natural beauty has made it among the most popular destinations, drawing people from all over the world. Praying for Kerala's continuous progress," he tweeted.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan were among others who greeted the people of the state on the occasion. (ANI)

