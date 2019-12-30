Move to ban Facebook by Navy personnel to ensure security of information

New Delhi [India], Dec 30 (ANI): The Indian Navy's decision to ban the use of Facebook for its officers and sailors is in line with its efforts towards ensuring the security of information, Navy sources said on Monday while clearing that the directives on the usage of social media and smartphones for Navy personnel "have existed before".

"Latest orders are in line with ensuring the security of information. Banning of Facebook for officers and sailors of Indian Navy is in same lines," the sources said.

The decision in this regard was taken after seven Navy personnel were allegedly caught leaking sensitive information to Pakistani intelligence agencies over social media after being honey-trapped.

"The recent incident involving the seven sailors has also been taken into consideration while arriving at this decision. We do understand that this may come at the cost of some discomfort, however, the decision is in the larger National Interest

Directives on the usage of Social Media and Smart Phones for Indian Navy personnel have existed before," the sources said.

An interim order issued by Navy states that the bans on messaging apps, networking and blogging, content sharing, hosting, e-commerce sites are under promulgation.

Earlier this month, the Andhra Pradesh Police had busted a spy racket run on social media by Pakistani Intelligence operatives in which seven of Navy personnel were arrested from Vishakhapatnam, Karwar and Mumbai. (ANI)

