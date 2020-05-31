Movement of individuals from 9 pm to 5 am for non-essential activities prohibited in C'garh from June 1

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 31 (ANI): Movement of individuals for all non-essential activities between 9 pm to 5 am will be prohibited in Chandigarh from June 1 according to new directives issued by the administration, following the revised guidelines issued by the union home ministry for phased re-opening of COVID-19 lockdown.

Any breach of this order should invite action under Section 188 of IPC, according to an order issued by the District Magistrate, Mandip Singh Brar.

Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) facilitates the arrest of anyone violating the COVID-19 lockdown.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in UT stands at 293, as per the Chandigarh Health Department (ANI)

