Movement of pilgrims temporarily halted due glacier collapse at Nain Sarover

Shrikhand Mahadev (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): Movement of pilgrims towards the Shrikhand Mahadev peak has been temporarily stopped due to breakage of a glacier at Nain Sarover, sliding land or rock at various points and due to relentless rain in the region.

On Tuesday, four pilgrims were injured due to glacier break. The pilgrimage started on July 15 and will conclude on July 25.

The Shrikhand Mahadev trek is a pilgrim trail that leads to the Shrikhand Mahadev peak (17,150 ft), named after Lord Shiva. The main attraction of this trek is the view of the beautiful Himalayan ranges from the Parvati valley. (ANI)

