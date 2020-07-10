Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): Movement on the Mumbai-Goa highway was disrupted due to a landslide at Dhamandevi village near Poladpur town in Maharashtra's Raigad district yesterday.
Police and administration are working on clearing the debris from the road.
"Mumbai-Goa Highway was closed due to landslide at Dhamandevi village near Poladpur in Maharasthra's Raigad at 9:30 pm yesterday," said Raigad Police.
According to the police, about 70 per cent debris was removed till 6:30 am today. (ANI)
Movement on Mumbai-Goa highway disrupted due to landslide in Maharashtra's Raigad
ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2020 09:22 IST
Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): Movement on the Mumbai-Goa highway was disrupted due to a landslide at Dhamandevi village near Poladpur town in Maharashtra's Raigad district yesterday.