Movement on Mumbai-Goa highway disrupted due to landslide in Maharashtra's Raigad

Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): Movement on the Mumbai-Goa highway was disrupted due to a landslide at Dhamandevi village near Poladpur town in Maharashtra's Raigad district yesterday.

Police and administration are working on clearing the debris from the road.

"Mumbai-Goa Highway was closed due to landslide at Dhamandevi village near Poladpur in Maharasthra's Raigad at 9:30 pm yesterday," said Raigad Police.

According to the police, about 70 per cent debris was removed till 6:30 am today. (ANI)

