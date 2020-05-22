Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 22 (ANI): The police are not allowing any movement of people between the national capital and the district without valid passes amid the coronavirus lockdown.
The police deployed at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border is keeping a strict vigil on the movement of people. "We have been asked not to allow people to cross the border without passes. We are keeping a strict vigil," said Krishanpal Singh, Traffic Constable.
"I run a shop in Noida and purchase my products from Delhi. I was carrying them on my bike but policemen are not letting me enter Uttar Pradesh now," said Ganesh, a shopkeeper while speaking to ANI.
The lockdown which was first imposed on March 24, has now been extended till May 31 by the Central government. (ANI)
Movement restrictions continue at Delhi-UP border
ANI | Updated: May 22, 2020 12:33 IST
Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 22 (ANI): The police are not allowing any movement of people between the national capital and the district without valid passes amid the coronavirus lockdown.