An image from DND flyover. [Photo/ANI]
An image from DND flyover. [Photo/ANI]

Movement restrictions continue at Delhi-UP border

ANI | Updated: May 22, 2020 12:33 IST

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 22 (ANI): The police are not allowing any movement of people between the national capital and the district without valid passes amid the coronavirus lockdown.
The police deployed at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border is keeping a strict vigil on the movement of people. "We have been asked not to allow people to cross the border without passes. We are keeping a strict vigil," said Krishanpal Singh, Traffic Constable.
"I run a shop in Noida and purchase my products from Delhi. I was carrying them on my bike but policemen are not letting me enter Uttar Pradesh now," said Ganesh, a shopkeeper while speaking to ANI.
The lockdown which was first imposed on March 24, has now been extended till May 31 by the Central government. (ANI)

iocl
iocl