Movers and packers dupe AIIMS Doctor, two arrested by Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Two men who hail from Haryana have been arrested on Wednesday for allegedly not delivering goods of AIIMS doctor to his location despite getting the payment, Delhi Police said.

Two accused Deepak Mahla (20) and Sachin (22) was arrested and the goods were also recovered.

The complainant Dr Chetan Sahni booked a Cargo for transportation of his household goods from AIIMS, New Delhi to Banaras through a carrier based in Ashok Vihar phase 3 in Gurugram, Haryana.



"The contact number of this company was found by the complainant on the internet and no verification regarding the same was made by him. The accused persons reached at residence of complainant Dr Chetan Sahni with a truck and loaded the household items. The transportation charges were fixed at Rs 15,000 and the time for reaching the destination was told as December 3, 2020. The complainant paid them Rs 12,000 as advance," police said.

However, till December 4, 2020, while the cargo did not reach the destination, the complainant contacted the accused persons.

"They sent him a bill of Rs 42,420 and started forcing him to pay in a bank account else his items will not be sent," police said.

Later, Sahni made a complaint at Hauz Khas police station and an FIR was registered.

During the investigation, raids were conducted at known addresses of the company, but they were found fake. (ANI)

