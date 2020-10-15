Movie theatres reopen in Shivamogga with 50 pc capacity

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], October 15 (ANI): Movie theatres reopened in Shivamogga, Karnataka from Thursday while operating at 50 per cent capacity.

"Our team is working together to make sure that all standard operating protocols (SOPs) issued by govt are followed at our multiplex," said Purushottam, Manager, Bharat Cinema Multiplex.

After a gap of seven months, cinema halls and multiplexes reopened in several parts of the country today with 50 percent capacity and seats will be marked 'not to be occupied' for ensuring physical distancing to combat COVID-19.



Cinema hall owners in cities like Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Chennai and Delhi have ensured the safety of their customers by enforcing the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines that include sanitisation of the halls, social distancing, paperless tickets, and theatres limited to 50 percent occupancy at a time.

Theatre owners are confident to pull off their business with new restrictions and manage the safety of customers as well as their staff members after a seven-month shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Union government allowed multiplexes, cinema halls and theatres to reopen from October 15 within the framework of a set of the standard operating procedure (SOP). The MHA left it to states to take a final call on the matter. (ANI)

