Moving car catches fire in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, driver safe

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): A moving car caught fire at Mumbai's Ghatkopar Andheri Link Road on Tuesday night.

The owner who was driving the vehicle managed to save his life.

The driver said that the flames engulfed the car within seconds after smoke started coming out of its engine.

The driver of the car immediately informed the fire brigade but the whole car was completely engulfed in flames before the fire tenders could reached the spot. (ANI)

