Moving train catches fire in Telangana, all passengers safe

Vikarabad (Telangana) [India], January 4 (ANI): The engine of a train caught fire near Nawandgi railway station in Basheerabad area in Vikarabad district of Telangana on Sunday.

The incident took place around 9.40 pm when the loco pilot of the passenger train saw smoke and fire emanating from the train's engine and applied brakes.



There was no report of any casualties.

"Yesterday an engine of a train going from Delhi to Yeshwantpur was caught fire around 9.15 pm. While the train was passing Nawandgi station, the loco pilot observed some flames coming out from the engine. He immediately stopped the train at the station and see that a minor fire erupted, which was restricted to some portion of the locomotor," Chief Public Relations Officer to South Central Railway said on Monday.

"Immediately the fire tenders were called from the Tandur station and later the fire completely doused out. A relief loco was simultaneously ordered which came and took the engine. And the same loco carried the train forward. No loss of life. The exact reason of the incident will be ascertained once our officials inspect the Loco" Rakesh said while speaking to ANI on phone. (ANI)

