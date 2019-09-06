Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): A 12-foot long python was rescued by the forest department from Chandukhedi village, Madhya Pradesh on Friday.
Police sleuths along with forest department people reached the spot to rescue the giant reptile.
Around four to five people were holding the python at the rescue spot in Chandukhedi village. (ANI)
MP: 12-foot-long Python rescued by forest department
ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 22:25 IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): A 12-foot long python was rescued by the forest department from Chandukhedi village, Madhya Pradesh on Friday.