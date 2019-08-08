MP: 17-year-old tigress dies at Bandhavgarh National Park

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): A 17-year-old tigress (T-23) passed away at Bandhavgarh National Park here late on Wednesday.

According to officials, the tigress was rescued from the jungle in an injured state and was being treated at the Bathan enclosure in Tala zone of the reserve.

However, the tigress died late Wednesday night.

This comes after the second tiger death in the region this year. Meanwhile, three tiger cubs have also died in the reserve so far. (ANI)

