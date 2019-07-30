MP: 183 students stranded inside hostel rescued

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): As many as 183 students of Kanya Shiksha Parisar (school) here were rescued on Monday after flood water entered their hostel building.

"It was a moment of panic for all of us. We tried to come out of the building, but as the water level increased, we got stranded inside the building. There was no way left for us to escape," a hosteller told ANI.

Adding that lives of over 183 students were in danger, she said: "When we contacted the rescue operation teams, they informed us that they are coming. By then, half of the building was submerged in the water."

Suresh Chandra, Circle Officer (CO), told ANI: "When the incident took place, the hostel Superintendent wasn't present at the hostel and strict action will be taken against the official. As the water level surged, boundary walls got damaged and the water from the river gushed in. Subsequently, the students had to rush to the terrace."

"After a point in time, the water level started to recede and it was possible for the students along with the rescue team to wade through the water. The students are currently lodged in a shelter and are given food and other required items," Chandra said. (ANI)

