MP: 2 brothers held for raping cousin, grandmother in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 26 (ANI): In a horrific incident, two brothers allegedly raped their minor cousin and grandmother in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, said the officials on Thursday.

One of the brothers has been arrested while the other fled from the spot.

The absconding brother was also arrested by officials later.

The incident came to light after the father of the girl informed police that his daughter had been buried.

"2 brothers allegedly raped minor cousin, her grandmother in Jabalpur. A case has been registered under POCSO Act and other sections. They also assaulted her. Her father informed the police after the girl was buried. One held, search on for the second accused is underway," said Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) PK Shende.

Further investigations are underway.

Earlier, a 35-year-old woman, who had gone to bring food, was allegedly gang-raped by 5 men in Jaipur on Thursday night.



The incident happened near the Jaipur Junction Railway station. The woman had gone out to bring food for her husband who was drunk.

The five miscreants saw her and reportedly took her forcibly near the railway track. They reportedly tore up her clothes and then raped her one by one.

The woman was somehow able to reach the GRP station half-naked. The police firstly provided her with clothes. After that, they also registered a case. A special team of the Commissionerate also reached the spot after learning about the incident.

Forensic Science Laboratory Division (FSL) officers reached the crime scene. The victim woman gave them information about the suspected offenders. The team also collected evidence from the spot.

Since then, the police have been conducting multiple searches in the city but no one has been arrested so far.

The Government Railway Police also issued a statement regarding the incident and informed about the investigation.

"A 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped near Jaipur Junction railway station yesterday. The Police and FSL teams have conducted an investigation at the crime site," the Railway Police said. (ANI)

