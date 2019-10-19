MP: 2 dead, 3 injured in explosion while making fireworks in Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Two people were killed while three others were seriously injured on Friday in an explosion at a house while they were allegedly making firecrackers in the Cantonment area here.

The deceased were identified as Sameer (18) and Rukhsaar (26).

They succumbed to their injuries on their way to the hospital.

The blast was so tremendous that the shed of the house had also blown up.

More details awaited. (ANI)

