MP: 2 people dead, 6 critical after bus overturns in Katangi

Katangi (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 30 (ANI): Two people dead and six others were injured after a bus in which they were traveling in overturned near Katangi on Monday morning.

The bus was en-route to Sagar from Jabalpur.

More than 40 people in the bus sustained minor injuries in the accident.

The incident took place around 8:20 am today when the bus hit an auto-rickshaw and then overturned into a drain. (ANI)