MP: 22 girl students suffer food poisoning after eating at hostel canteen of private University in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): Twenty-two girl students suffered food poisoning allegedly after consuming contaminated food in the girls' hostel canteen of a private university in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, a hospital official said on Monday.

These girls consumed the food in the university hostel on Sunday night and they were admitted to a hospital in the district on Monday morning.



Hospital Manager Dr Rajesh Lekhi said, "22 girl students were admitted in the hospital suffering from food poisoning, out of which the condition of 13 girl students was serious and one was admitted into ICU. The health condition of all the students is stable now and their treatment is going on."

These students had said that they had eaten food in the canteen of the private University last night, after which they suffered from the food poisoning. A few students came on their own and a few came along with the hostel warden in the hospital, the hospital manager said.

"We have informed the parents of these students and their treatment is going on," he added. (ANI)

