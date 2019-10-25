MP: 3 dead, 5 injured in cylinder blast

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Three people died and five others got injured in a cylinder blast here on Thursday night.

"Three people have died, including Nabi Khan, his brother in law and a girl. Police is investigating the matter. We have recovered firecrackers in large quantities here. A magisterial enquiry has been ordered in this," said Anurag Chaudhary, Collector, Gwalior.

Those injured have been shifted to a hospital here. (ANI)

