Anurag Chaudhary, Collector, Gwalior

MP: 3 dead, 5 injured in cylinder blast

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 10:40 IST

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Three people died and five others got injured in a cylinder blast here on Thursday night.
"Three people have died, including Nabi Khan, his brother in law and a girl. Police is investigating the matter. We have recovered firecrackers in large quantities here. A magisterial enquiry has been ordered in this," said Anurag Chaudhary, Collector, Gwalior.
Those injured have been shifted to a hospital here. (ANI)

iocl