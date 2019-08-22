MP: 3 minors flee Juvenile Correctional Home using under-construction bathroom

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India] Aug 22 (ANI): Three minor boys, who were serving the sentence at Juvenile Correctional Home in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar city, on Thursday managed to flee using an under-construction bathroom.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Amit Sanghi said that all absconders were charged in cases like kidnapping and misdeed, attempt to murder and robbery.

"The search operation is in the case is underway and soon all absconders will be caught by the police. They managed to flee using the under-construction bathroom," he said.

The two absconders belonged to Sagar while the third minor is a native of Vidisha city. (ANI)

