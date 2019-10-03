MP: 3 people lose vision after cataract surgery in Chhindwara

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Three people, who underwent cataract surgery at the district hospital in Chhindwara area here, claimed to have lost vision on Wednesday.



The District Magistrate Shrinivas Sharma told ANI that the botched cataract surgeries will soon be investigated by the medicos of the hospital.



"On 25th September, four persons underwent surgery, three of them are unable to see. The matter will be investigated by a team of doctors," he said.



The patients were sent to Bhopal for advanced treatment in the morning today. Also, the Kamal Nath government may send them to Sankara Nethralaya hospital if their condition does not improve.



In cataract surgery, the cloudy lens, often caused by old age, is removed and replaced with an artificial lens (called an intraocular lens, or IOL) to restore clear vision.



Most modern cataract procedures involve the use of a high-frequency ultrasound device that breaks up the cloudy lens into small pieces, which are then gently removed from the eye with suction. (ANI)

