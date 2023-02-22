MP: 3 persons held in connection with cow slaughter in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): As many as three persons were arrested in connection with a cow slaughter case in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal and remains of a cow were also recovered from the spot, a police official said on Wednesday.

The incident has been reported from Paras Nagar sub locality (Basti) under Gandhi Nagar police station limits in the city.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 4, Vijay Khatri told ANI, "We received information that the work of cow slaughter was going on at an under construction house in Paras Nagar Basti. Acting on the information, when our police team reached there, they arrested three accused and recovered remains of a cow from the spot."

Strict action is being taken against the accused. A case is being registered against the accused under various sections which include IPC section 295A, disturbing communal harmony, relevant sections of Madhya Pradesh Govansh Vadh Pratishedh Adhiniyam and National Security Act (NSA), he said.



Khatri added that it was a street cow and it was grazing a nearby area. The accused caught and killed it. So far three accused were arrested and they would be interrogated. If the names of more people came to light in the investigation, then they would also be accused in the matter.

Further probe into the matter is underway, he added.

On the other hand, the right wing organisation Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad staged a protest against the act and they got the shops of the local market closed.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rameshwar Sharma also reacted over the cow slaughter incident. He said that it was an unfortunate and condemnable incident.

"The police have taken action against all three accused involved in the case of cow slaughter, under the Animal Cruelty Act and NSA has also been imposed. The accused aim is not only to eat meat, their aim may also be to spread communal tension. It may also be that there is a bigger gang behind this. We asked the police to do a thorough inquiry into the matter," Sharma added. (ANI)

