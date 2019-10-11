Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): In a gruesome incident, a 30-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a four-year-old child.
The incident was reported from the Sokhi locality of the town under Shahdol police station limits.
The accused was arrested after an FIR was registered by the child's parents. (ANI)
MP: 30-year-old man arrested for raping 4-year-old child
ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:26 IST
