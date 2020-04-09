MP: 32-yr-old man dies hours after submitting samples for COVID-19 test

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI): A 32-year-old man died at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on Wednesday hours after submitting samples for coronavirus testing.

"A 32-year-old man, Dhan Singh, was admitted to the isolation ward in a district hospital this morning. The patient died after submitting samples for coronavirus test," Chief Medical and Health Officer, Dr A.R. Karoria said yesterday.

Health officer Karoria said that Dhan Singh had trouble breathing and had a fever, cough and cold.

Karoria said the samples have been sent for testing, only after the reports are out, we can confirm if the person was infected with the virus. (ANI)

