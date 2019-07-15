Mandla (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Of the five children drowned in a flooded agricultural field in Bichhiya, four of them lost their lives here on Sunday.
One was rescued later and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, informed the officials.
Further details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
MP: 4 children dead, 1 rescued after they drown in Mandla
ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 07:19 IST
