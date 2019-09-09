MP: 4 killed in road mishap

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Four people lost their lives while the search is underway for one missing after a massive accident took place on the Bhopal-Indore road near Jata Kheda village, police said.

They were travelling from Bhopal to Indore.

While two dead bodies were found in the car, two others were found lying at some distance from the vehicle.

It is believed that after the collision, the car fell into a culvert. The police is yet to ascertain the cause of accident. (ANI)

