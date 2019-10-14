MP: 4 national-level hockey players killed, 3 others injured in car accident

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Four national-level hockey players were killed while three others sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in met with an accident here on Monday, police said.

The players were travelling from Itarsi to Hoshangabad to play in Dhyan Chandra Trophy when their car met with an accident near Raisalpur village on National Highway 69.

Identities of the deceased and injured are yet to be ascertained by the police. (ANI)

