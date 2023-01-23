MP: 4 persons held for black marketing India vs New Zealand match tickets in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): Four persons who were involved in black marketing of India vs New Zealand cricket match tickets through social media were arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Monday, a police officer said.

The Tejaji Nagar police in the city have also confiscated 16 tickets from the accused. The accused have been identified as Shanu, Azaz, Vikram and Tushar. The cricket match between India and New Zealand will be played at Holkar Stadium in the city on January 24.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Jaiveer Singh Badhauria said, "We received information that tickets for the upcoming India vs New Zealand cricket match to be played here on January 24, was being sold on Instagram. Acting on the information, the police trapped the accused posing as customers and arrested them red-handed."

"A case has been registered against all accused under section 22A/25 of MP Entertainments Duty and Advertisement Tax Rules, 1942 and Further investigation into the matter is underway," he added.

Recently, on January 19, three people involved in black marketing of the tickets for the same match were arrested and the police recovered a total of nine tickets from them.



On the same day, the crime branch also arrested three members of a gang for allegedly operating an online cricket betting network in the city.

The accused used to run a website and had an office in the Vijay Nagar area of the city. They used to provide an online platform to bookies placing bets on cricket matches by taking money from them.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Guru Prasad Parashar then said that the crime branch team received a tip-off through a source that an online cricket match betting was being conducted at Airen Heights, Vijay Nagar. Acting on the information, a team of crime branch police was rushed to the spot. The team found that betting was being conducted through mobile and computer by a person, Vishal Solanki, manager of the gang.

"When the team interrogated, the accused Solanki said that he along with his associates had set up a control room for betting operations through a website. They used to provide id passwords over 65 locations via online mode which he used to supervise from there," he had said.

"The police registered a case under the Gambling Act and arrested the manager and his two associates from the spot. The police also confiscated 10 mobiles, two computers and other materials from the possession of the accused," Parashar then added. (ANI)

