MP: 4 prisoners flee from Neemuch district jail, search operation underway

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jun 23 (ANI): Four prisoners managed to flee from Kanawati Sub Jail in Neemuch district in Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours of Sunday.

Two absconding prisoners were lodged in the jail for drug trafficking while others were sentenced for committing murder and rape, respectively.

All four prisoners cut the bars of the jail with the help of a saw and jumped the wall by using a rope.

A massive search operation has been launched by the jail authorities to nab them.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

