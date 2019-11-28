MP: 41 Women made to sleep on floor after sterilisation surgery in Gyaraspur primary health centre

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Forty-one women, who underwent sterilisation surgery, were made to sleep on the floor at the Gyaraspur primary health centre (PHC) here.

On November 25, the women went for sterilisation to Gyaraspur PHC which is 40 kilometers away from Vidisha. After the operations, they were made to sleep on the floor of the health centre.

Vidisha Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Ahirwar said, "A thorough probe will be conducted so that similar incidents are not repeated in future."

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister PC Sharma said that investigation is underway in the incident reported.

Hitting out at the Kamal Nath-led government, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said: "There are no arrangements for patients at the government hospital. This government is playing with the health of the people of the state." (ANI)

