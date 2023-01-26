MP: 6 persons held for thrashing youth after tying him to tree

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): Six persons were arrested for allegedly thrashing a youth after tying him to a tree in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district, a police official said on Thursday.

In a video of the incident, which went viral on social media, the accused are purportedly seen thrashing the victim, identified as Prakash Yadav. The incident tok place in the Makhan Nagar police station limits in the district on Wednesday.

Prakash visited the local police station and lodged a complaint against the accused.

According to the FIR, a copy of which is with ANI, Prakash said he is a YouTuber and content-creator from Khargawali village.



According to the complaint, he was visiting the Managaon village for some work related to his YouTube channel on Wednesday, January 25.

After completing his work, he left for Kotgaon village on his bike. On the way, he ran into one of the accused, Narayan Yadav, near Belia bridge, as per the FIR.

"Prakash had a dispute with Narayan. Invoing the dispute, Narayan started abusing him. When Prakash protested, Narayan's brother Narendra Yadav and one more associate Omprakash reached the spot. They caught hold of him and thrashed him around. They also threatened to kill him if they found him in their village again," the FIR read.

Makhan Nagar police station in-charge Praveen Kumre said, "On the victim's complaint, a case was registered against the three accused persons. Later, on examining the video, three more accused persons were identified. A total of six accused were identified and the case was registered under IPC sections 294 (obscene acts and songs), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention)."

"All the accused persons were arrested and further investigation is underway," Kumre added. (ANI)

