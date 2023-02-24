MP: 8 inmates escape from juvenile home in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): As many as eight inmates escaped from a juvenile home after scuffling with guards in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, a police official said on Friday.

These juveniles were charged with murder, rape and attempt to murder. The guard of the juvenile home has lodged a complaint about the incident at the Hira Nagar police station in the city.



Sub Inspector (SI) of Hira Nagar police station, Shivraj Singh said, "Eight children have escaped after beating up the watchman and home guard from a juvenile home situated at Pardeshipura in the city on Thursday night. Of these child abusers, four are from Ratlam district, two from Bhind district, one from Bhopal district and one from Indore district."

Being minors, the court had sent them to a juvenile home in cases of murder, rape and attempt to murder, in which a few of them have now become adults. The police are searching for them, he added.

Notably, it is not the first case when minor inmates escaped from the juvenile home. Even before this, many of such juveniles have escaped after beating the guards here, some of them have been caught by the police, but many of them are still absconding.


