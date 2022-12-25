MP: 8 people, including BJP leader booked for murder in Sagar

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): Eight people including a BJP leader have been booked in connection to the alleged murder of a man in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, the police said.

The man died allegedly after being beaten up and crushed by a four-wheeler under Makronia police station limits on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

A purported CCTV video of the incident also surfaced on social media.

The victim, identified as Jagdish Yadav (30), a resident of Koregaon, worked at a dairy farm.

As per police, on the night of the incident, Jagdish had gone to take a car from the dairy farm, where he had an argument with family members of BJP leader and former MP representative Mishrichand Gupta over an old dispute.



The argument turned into a heated one, and the accused thrashed him mercilessly. The accused also ran over the victim with a four-wheeler and fled.

On getting the information about the incident, the police reached the spot and took Jagdish to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vikram Singh said, "A case has been registered against a total of eight persons in the case. One accused has been arrested so far and efforts to nab others are on."

Following the incident, the district administration and municipal corporation removed illegal portions of a hotel belonging to the accused on Friday afternoon.

Makronia police station in-charge Mahendra Jaget said that a case was registered against the accused under various sections of the IPC including 302 (murder).

The accused have been identified as Lavi Gupta, Lucky Gupta, Honey Gupta, Vakil Gupta, Dharmendra Gupta, Jitendra Gupta, Ashish Malviya and BJP leader Mishrichand Gupta.

"Of these accused, Vakil Gupta has been arrested so far," he said. (ANI)

