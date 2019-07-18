Dr Mamta Timori, civil surgeon at hospital speaking to reporters. Photo/ANI
Dr Mamta Timori, civil surgeon at hospital speaking to reporters. Photo/ANI

MP: 8-yr-old child dies after blood bank allegedly denies giving blood

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 07:08 IST

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): An 8-year-old child, admitted to a district hospital here, died after the blood bank there allegedly denied giving blood.
"We had submitted Rs 1200, but they did not give us the blood. His mother went to people to ask for blood but was not able to arrange it," said one of the relatives of the child.
However, a civil surgeon at the hospital said that since he was critical from the beginning, the doctor had referred him to another hospital but they did not go there.
"He was critical from the beginning. As per investigation, he had severe anemia. The doctor had referred him to another hospital, but they did not go there. I will have to inquire the staff on duty at that time at the blood bank," said Dr Mamta Timori, civil surgeon. (ANI)

