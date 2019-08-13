MP: A tiger falls in well in Katni

Katni (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A tiger plunged in a well here on Tuesday in Katni area of Madhya Pradesh.

Forest Department team reached the spot immediately who called another team to initiate a rescue operation.

A Forest Department official said," Early morning we were reported about the incident and immediately a team was sent to the spot with strict instructions. The team was asked to clear the people from the area as animals are prone to panic attacks if people are around and they also tend to hurt themselves."

The time and date of the accident will not be discovered until the tiger is taken out of the well and taken to the hospital. After the rescue operation is done, if the tiger is healthy then he will be sent to the mother or else it will continue receiving the treatment, he added.

The rescue operation is underway. (ANI)