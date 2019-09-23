MP: Accused in honey trap case brought to Bhopal for probe

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): An accused in the alleged honey-trap case was on Monday brought to Bhopal by police as part of the evidence gathering and further interrogation.

The accused identified as Monica is a college student, police said.

"Our team has brought Monica, an accused in the honey trapping and extortion case to Bhopal as part of the investigation and evidence collection. We are taking her to all the places connected to the crime," investigation officer Shashikant Chourasia said.

He continued, "We have talked to the college administration and the parents Monica to unearth why and how she got into honey trapping. Monica has also informed that she was living with one of the prime accused Aarti in a flat in Bhopal for the last four months."

Police said that Monica was convinced into the crime by Aarti during this time.

"We could not bring the prime accused Aarti Dayal to Bhopal because she had fallen sick. She was taken to the hospital. She will be brought to Bhopal for investigation after she is well," Chourasia added.

Six persons, including five women and a man, have been arrested in connection with the honey trapping case.

The incident came to light after an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) engineer had filed a complaint alleging that two women were blackmailing him by threatening to make some objectionable videos viral.

The Civic engineer was also suspended from the service by the IMC earlier today. (ANI)

