MP: ADG Purushottam Sharma, seen beating wife in viral video, suspended

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 30 (ANI): Additional Director General (ADG) Purushottam Sharma has been suspended after State Home Department found his clarification, over a video of him beating his wife, "unsatisfactory".

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh government relieved Sharma of his duties after the video went viral.

In the video, Sharma is seen purportedly beating his wife in his living room, while two other people are trying to control the situation.





Defending himself and terming it a "family dispute", Sharma accused his wife of stalking him and putting close circuit television cameras in their house.



"If I'm abusive, then she should have complained. This is a family dispute, not a crime. I am neither a violent person nor a criminal. It is unfortunate that I have to go through this," Sharma had said.

He, however, said that she had once complained against him in 2008 in their marriage of 32 years.

"But the point is since 2008 she has been living in my house, enjoying all facilities and travelling abroad at my expenses," added Sharma. (ANI)

