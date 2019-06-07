MP: ADM Guna transferred for allegedly demanding alcohol, non-veg food from juniors

Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): Dilip Mandavi, posted as Additional District Magistrate (ADM) in Guna, was on Thursday transferred from the post for allegedly demanding alcohol and non-vegetarian food from revenue officers.

"ADM used to demand alcoholic drinks and non-vegetarian food from revenue officers (Tehsildars and Patwaris). If we did not fulfill his demands, we used to be scolded unnecessarily. The complaint had been registered with the Collector by the entire staff," said Guna SDM, Shivani Raikwar.

Mandavi has now been posted as Deputy Secretary in the state secretariat, as per an official order. (ANI)