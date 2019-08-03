Announcement and invitation for the funeral ceremony of Sharda Mandora in Mandsaur district of
Announcement and invitation for the funeral ceremony of Sharda Mandora in Mandsaur district of

MP: After daughter elopes, father organises her funeral

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 14:24 IST

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Days after a 19-year-old girl eloped, her father declared her dead and organised a traditional funeral ceremony to mourn the death of her alive daughter in Kuchrod village here on Friday.
The girl, Sharda Mandora, had allegedly eloped on July 25.
Agitated, the father, Gopal Mandora organised a traditional funeral ceremony at a community centre in the village to mourn the death of her living daughter yesterday.
He also published an announcement and invitation for the funeral ceremony of his daughter's death and distributed it among relatives and villagers. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:25 IST

Haryana: After heavy rain, portion of Gurugram road caves in

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Following heavy rainfall in the area, a portion of Basai Road here caved in when a truck laden with bricks was passing by on it on Saturday morning.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:25 IST

Mayawati attacks Gujarat govt for distorting Dr Ambedkar's quote

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday attacked the Gujarat government for allegedly distorting Dr B R Ambedkar's quotes in the books used in the government schools in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:21 IST

Modi's mantra to newly-elected MPs

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday gave lessons to the newly-electged BJP MPs on how to become a successful public representative.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:18 IST

Maharashtra: 4 people drown in Pandavkada waterfall, one body recovered

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): As many as four people drowned in Pandavkada waterfall, in Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:06 IST

CBI team visits Sitapur jail to grill Sengar

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrived at Sitapur District Jail for questioning expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused in connection with Unnao rape case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:02 IST

It's a travesty that Central govt hasn't made efforts to reach...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that it is a travesty that the Central government hasn't made efforts to reach out and clarify recent developments in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:00 IST

Relief to people as rain lashes Delhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Parts of Delhi on Saturday witnessed rainfall bringing relief to the people from the sultry weather.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 14:54 IST

Yediyurappa to meet Prime Minister on August 6

New Delhi (India), Aug 3 (ANI): With his Cabinet yet to be constituted fully, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will be visiting Delhi for discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Mod on August 6.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 14:50 IST

Srinagar: J-K Guv meets Omar Abdullah, apprises him about...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Governor Satyapal Malik on Saturday reassured National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah that the additional force deployment in the valley is to counter heightened threat perceptions.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 14:33 IST

J-K: Pilgrims suffer as Amarnath Yatra gets suspended

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] Aug 3 (ANI): Pilgrims who were on Amarnath pilgrimage on Saturday expressed their disappointment over the transportation facilities in Srinagar with the suspension of the Yatra.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 14:26 IST

Unnao Rape Survivor Accident Case: CBI gets 3 day remand of...

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Saturday sent the truck driver and cleaner involved in the July 28 Raebareli accident case to three days of CBI remand.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 14:24 IST

Muslim youth roughed up for participating in 'Kanwar Yatra'

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 3 (ANI): A Muslim youth who went with his friends to Haridwar in a "Kanwar Yatra" and returned home along with a bottle of holy "Ganga-Jal" was allegedly roughed up by members of his community for "anti-religious" activities.

Read More
iocl